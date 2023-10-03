Tourism is Bread and Butter for Andamanese

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the most sought-after tourist destination among newly married couples, youths, and families, in India. It is a perfect break from the hustle-bustle life of urban cities which offers total peace along with history inputs, claims travel and tour experts.

There are some 550 plus islands, out of which, 37 are inhabited (including 20 plus accessible). The majority of the tourists prefer visiting 9-10 islands only. The population of this union Territory of India could be around 5 lakh. The best time to visit is between September and May as the weather is very pleasant.

Director (Air Force veteran) of a reputed travel company Saikat Biswas said,'' The tourists enjoy spending 5 days in nature's lap. He may taste a variety of food delicacies including local cuisines and stay in hotels and homestays at affordable cost. The convenient access to the island is only through flight. There is an international airport at Port Blair (capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands). The schedule of ships (cruises) is uncertain as it changes as per the weather conditions of the day. Hence the tourists can board direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities.”

The major attractions at the Island include Havelock Island, Neil Island, Ross Island, Port Blair Island, and of course, the famous Cellular Jail where the freedom fighter Veer Savarkar underwent imprisonment. The water activities full of adventure (scuba diving and kayaking) are also available.

Locals survive on tourism

Mushrat, a local resident working as a reservation manager with a prominent travel company said, “It is a pollution-free destination as there are no manufacturing units (factories) and no farming (on a large scale), therefore, we (the locals) survive on the essential commodities (including vegetables) and other household accessories brought from Kolkata, Chennai and other markets. Tourism is our main business and is the backbone of our economy. Hence the tourism industry tries its best to serve the guests with a smile at affordable charges.”

Tourism is prohibited in Nicobar Island as it is the home of two tribal communities - Nicobarese and Shompen. They are the aborigines. The island is restricted for locals also, but entry to government officials is strictly on condition, it is learnt.