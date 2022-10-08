Tourism minister recommends planning of Ellora Festival, this year

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The tourism industry seems to be witnessing good days, this year, as the state tourism minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, during an online meeting with the tourism stakeholders, suggested them to gear up for conducting the ambitious Ellora Festival, this year. He also instructed to finalise the date and venue through discussion with officials concerned.

Aurangabad is the Tourism capital of Maharashtra. The online meeting organised to give a push and develop the capital was attended by the president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Jaswant Singh, chairman of ATDF's Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) Sunit Kothari stakeholders Ashutosh Badwe, Gopal Krishna Garikipati and others.

Kothari informed the minister about the present air connectivity and stressed on the need of expanding the air connectivity network with other tourist destinations on priority. The General Manager of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Chandrashekar Jaiswal highlighted upon various projects launched by the MTDC and ensure smooth operation of environment-friendly buses at Ajanta Caves, in future.

The Managing Director (MTDC) Shraddha Joshi and Joint Director (Directorate of Tourism) Dhananjay Sawalkar also participated in the online meeting.