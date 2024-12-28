Tourist spots get crowded owing to holidays

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the ongoing Christmas holidays for schools and the weekly off for employees on Saturday and Sunday, the tourist spots in and around the city witnessed a huge rush of visitors. On Saturday, vehicles were seen rushing from early morning to visit places like the world heritage Ellora and Ajanta Caves, as well as the Daulatabad Fort. The heavy crowd caused a traffic jam at the Ellora-Khuldabad ghat, resulting in significant inconvenience for the tourists.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district is home to world-class tourist destinations. Currently, schools are on Christmas vacation, and with employees having a weekly off on Saturday and Sunday, many families have flocked to the tourist spots. Due to its proximity to the city, vehicles from both the city and other states were seen travelling to Ellora and Khuldabad throughout the day. Ellora Caves, Ghrishneshwar Temple, and Bhadra Maruti Temple saw large crowds. Besides, hotels and lodges in the area were fully booked. With the increased number of vehicles compared to usual, traffic jams occurred in the Ellora-Khuldabad ghat area in the evening. Traffic police worked swiftly to clear the congestion. However, by then, a long queue of vehicles had formed.

Happiness among tourism service providers

Currently, due to the increase in tourist crowds during the holidays, there is an atmosphere of happiness among hotel and lodge owners, as well as small and large entrepreneurs dependent on tourism, in the Khuldabad, Ellora, Daulatabad, and Ajanta areas. The influx of tourists has brought prosperous days for these shopkeepers and traders.