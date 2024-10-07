Toyota-Kirloskar project to generate 24,000 Jobs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Toyota-Kirloskar Motors confirmed an investment of ₹21,000 crores in Bidkin DMIC (Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor) on Monday. A land allotment letter for 827 acres was issued by Auric City to the company the same day, generating enthusiasm among entrepreneurs.

Bidkin has around 8,000 acres of land available for industrial facilities. In the last four months, major industries have started setting up in Auric City. Ather Energy, a key player in the electric two-wheeler industry, is developing a project over 100 acres with an investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crores. Following Ather, Lubrizol is investing Rs 2,000 crores to set up a project over 120 acres in Bidkin. Renowned Japanese company Toyota, in partnership with Kirloskar, is establishing this project in Bidkin. Toyota-Kirloskar officials had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government. After the MoU, the company paid for the land on Monday, and Auric City administration sent the land allotment letter via email, as confirmed by Auric City's manager, Mahesh Patil.

24,000 Jobs to be Created by Toyota-Kirloskar

Toyota-Kirloskar's project is expected to create 24,000 jobs, with 8,000 direct and 16,000 indirect employment opportunities. The company will soon take possession of the land and commence project construction.

CMIA's current and former office bearers, along with the state government, persistently pursued bringing the Toyota-Kirloskar project to this region. Their efforts paid off, as the project has officially arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The company's production is expected to start by 2027, according to sources.