Toyota to build EV plant in Bidkin by 2028

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Toyota-Kirloskar will establish production Maharashtra's largest electric four-wheeler manufacturing facility in the Bidkin industrial area of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) at Auric City. The production is set to begin by nearly 2028, senior officials announced during a press meet in Bengaluru.

The globally renowned automaker Toyota, in partnership with Kirloskar, signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government on July 31 to develop this electric vehicle manufacturing project. The initiative is poised to significantly transform Marathwada's economy, drawing keen interest from the industrial sector. Toyota-Kirloskar has acquired 827 acres in Bidkin and plans to invest Rs 27,200 crore in the project. The company, which already operates a major vehicle manufacturing unit in Bengaluru, is known for its extensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, like the Ecozones Schools Institute. Officials highlighted that it would take nearly three years to set up the Bidkin plant and commence production. They confirmed that large-scale electric vehicle manufacturing will officially begin in 2028-29.

More than 8,000 Jobs for Locals

Toyota-Kirloskar's Country Head and Executive Vice President Vikram Gulati assured that the project would prioritize local employment. “We are committed to hiring talent from the state where we operate. The Bidkin plant will create 8,000 jobs for locals, with recruitment based on skill and merit,” he stated. Half of the plant which is already running in Bangalore employs more than 11000 employees.

Toyota’s future plant in our city

If Toyota establishes a plant in our city, it could follow the model of its Bidadi facilities, which have an annual capacity of 3.42 lakh vehicles and employ over 6,000 people. The plant would be guided by Toyota’s Environmental Challenge (TEC) 2050, focusing on sustainability and carbon neutrality. This initiative would help mitigate environmental risks while contributing to local economic growth. The plant would also support over 200 suppliers, reinforcing its commitment to producing world-class cars aimed at “Mass Happiness for All.”

Boost local growth

Toyota plant may bring school

If Toyota establishes its plant in our city, it’s likely that a Toyota School will also be set up. This would bring the same focus on discipline, safety and gratitude, providing a structured environment that encourages responsibility and personal growth. The presence of such an educational institution would not only benefit the local community but also contribute to the development of a skilled workforce, aligning with the growth of the Toyota plant and enhancing the city's overall ecosystem.

Toyota plant may bring Ecozone

If the Toyota plant comes to our city, it could bring with it a massive Ecozone, potentially becoming the city's biggest attraction. This eco-learning centre, twice the size of the Bidadi plant, would span 25 acres and feature 17 theme parks. It would house 65,000 plants and 650 floral species, offering a unique blend of sustainability and education, contributing to both the city's ecological and economic growth.

Toyota depends on renewable energy

Toyota will play a major role in advancing renewable energy. "The product and manufacturing will definitely rely on renewable sources," said Sudeep Dalvi, Senior Vice President, during the conference. This commitment highlights Toyota's focus on sustainability and clean energy in its future operations.