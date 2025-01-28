Toyota to contribute to education, health & solar energy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Toyota Kirloskar Motors which will soon lay the foundation of the industry in Bidkin Industrial Park showed readiness to contribute to the fields of education, health and solar energy production under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

A delegation of the company comprising Chief Executive Vice President Vikram Gulati met District Collector Deelip Swami, and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikas Meena on Tuesday and held discussions about the CSR.

The company will have investments at Paithan tehsil, so, their focus will be on public development in the area. The company’s delegation assured the District Collector of working with the district administration in the areas of Anganwadi, school infrastructure, solar energy and waste management through the company’s CSR fund.

Vikram Gulati said that for skill-based employment opportunities, skilled manpower should be available along with education and technology. For this, the company is working on technical education.

All possible cooperation will be provided by the company as per the requirement. The administration also made an assurance to provide all the necessary permissions to the company.

Company’s Chief Communications Officer Sudeep Dalvi said they would be delighted to work with the district administration for social responsibility and helping the needy.

Box

Full support to the project

The administration will fully support the Toyota project. They are keen to support health, solar energy, construction of classrooms and skilled manpower development programs through CSR. There was no discussion about when the groundbreaking ceremony will be held and how much funds will be given from CSR. Their focus will be on public development in Bidkin and Paithan areas.

(Deelip Swamy, District Collector)