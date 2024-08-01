Toyota's foundation stone to be laid by December!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The globally renowned automobile manufacturing company, Toyota Motors, in partnership with Kirloskar, is set to invest a whopping Rs 25,000 crore in the Auric City of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This industrial group will expand over 800 acres, and production from this project is expected to begin by the end of 2027. The foundation stone for Toyota is anticipated to be laid by the end of December 2024, hopes the housing minister Atul Save during a press conference on Thursday. Besides, JSW Industries will invest Rs 27,000 crore in Bidkin. This will significantly boost the industrial revolution in the region, stressed Save.

Since a major anchor project is coming, MSME companies will receive support. Besides, the economy will gain momentum and job opportunities will increase. The market turnover will also grow. In 1981, after the Bajaj Industrial Group started a project in Waluj, the local MIDC received a booster. Now, with the arrival of Toyota Motors, the city's development pace is set to double. The President of Toyota Engine India Limited Manasi Tata and Director of the Kirloskar Group Gitanjali Kirloskar made valuable contributions in bringing the project to Auric, acknowledged Minister Save.

City President Shirish Boralkar, Anil Makariye, and Deepak Dhakane were also present on the occasion.

CSMC to get Rs 822 crore soft loan

For the city's new water supply scheme, the municipal corporation needs Rs 822 crore. It has been decided to grant permission to the municipal corporation for a soft loan for this purpose. This proposal will be presented in the upcoming cabinet meeting. On Wednesday, a meeting in Mumbai discussed the challenges related to the grant. A loan with a 50-year term will be provided, which will not put pressure on the corporation and the citizens. Meanwhile, 11 overhead water tanks are nearly complete and they will benefit residents of 55 wards. The project is expected to be completed by March 31, 2025. Thackeray government was responsible for the project delay, explained Save.

Former MP criticised

Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel accused the government of distributing money through the "Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme instead of giving it directly. In response to his accusation, Save retorted by saying that Jaleel's allegation was incorrect and he had insulted the voters.