Toyota's landmark project ushers in new era; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to become four-wheeler manufacturing hub

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The globally renowned automobile manufacturer Toyota Motors is set to invest a whopping Rs 20,000 crore in the AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in partnership with Kirloskar. The breaking news published by Lokmat Times in this regard on Wednesday created a great excitement and joy in the industrial world.

With the arrival of a major anchor project, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) companies will receive support. Besides, the investment will boost the economy and provide opportunities for the unemployed. The market turnover will also increase. In the 1990s, the Bajaj Auto started a project in Waluj, which gave a boost to the city industrial development. After the establishment of the five-star industrial estate in Shendra in 1996, investments from companies like Skoda India and various pharmaceutical companies followed here.

After the establishment of the Shendra-Auric and Bidkin Industrial Parks under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) post-2010, it was expected that approximately 3 lakh jobs would be created. Ample space was available for industries. Following the acquisition of 10,000 acres of land, the government invested Rs 1,500 crore in infrastructure development in Shendra-Bidkin. In September 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facilities in this DMIC node. With projects like Toyota, Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd, and JSW Green Mobility Ltd, the city has finally received a great impetus that it needed.

A gamechanger project for the city

Atul Save, Housing Minister, Maharashtra State said, “This project will be a game-changer for the city. With such a significant investment, the city will advance on many fronts. It will boost the industrial culture. More projects may come in the future. Toyota's Research and Development Centre and a Skill Development Centre will be established here. The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis followed up on this project every 15 days.

A hub for four-wheeler manufacturing

Arpit Save, President, CMIA said, “This is undoubtedly a very large investment. The arrival of this industry will benefit the work culture and discipline. After the arrival of Bajaj Auto, the industrial city was seen as a hub for two-wheeler production. However, now it will emerge as a hub for four-wheeler manufacturing. MSMEs will grow, and their work culture will change. A new industrial revolution is about to happen. This is the first major investment in four decades.

Rate of city's development will double

Utsav Machhar, Vice President, CMIA said, “This is a moment of joy for everyone. Once large investments start coming in, the speed of the city's development will double. We have good infrastructure, ample space, and skilled manpower. As a result, future investments will be encouraged. Toyota's arrival has created a joyful atmosphere in the industrial world.