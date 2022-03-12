Tractor driver murdered by smashing head on ground

Aurangabad, March 12:

A contractor and his two accomplices severely beat a tractor driver when he asked for money for the work he done on March 10. They smashed his head on the ground. The driver died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Shaukat Abbas Shah (55, Nagsennagar, Osmanpura). The Osmanpura police have arrested accused Subhash Dagdu Ambhore and Raju Nana Kedare (40, both Kabirnagar) while one more person is at large.

Police said, Shaukat was working for contractor Ambhore and used to give money from him and gave it to the tractor owner Khalil Patel on weekly basis. On March 10, Ambhore, Kedare and one other person had a quarrel with Shaukat over the money. They severely beat him and smashed his head on the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital in a seriously injured condition. He was later shifted to GMCH where he died on Saturday. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.