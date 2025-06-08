Tractor-trolley overturns in Misarwadi due to road pit

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tractor-trolley carrying murum overturned in Misarwadi on Sunday after getting stuck in a roadside pit caused by ongoing water pipeline work. Residents alleged that the contractor failed to provide a proper diversion route, leading to the mishap. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the driver and labourers managed to escape in time.

Local resident Munir Patel has urged civic authorities to inspect the site and ensure public safety before any further accidents occur.