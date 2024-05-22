Trader cheated for Rs 2.5 Cr on pretext of Rs 25 Cr loan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A trader from the city was cheated to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore by two persons from Kerala on the pretext of giving him a Rs 25 crore loan.

According to details, Rana Dilip Suryavanshi (Jyotinagar) runs the import-export business through the firm named ‘Rana Shipping. He also runs educational institutions.

Rana Suryavanshi was in search of finance to enhance his business. His manager Joseph Robin introduced him online to one Ritesh of Kerala.

Rited introduced himself as the owner of Lotus Hotel. Joseph also introduced Rana to another man Reddy. The complainant met them in Hyderabad for the first time. They assured Rana of giving a loan of Rs 25 crore. The accused also arranged a meeting of Rana with four to five businessmen from Hyderabad.

Money sent as processing fee

Ritesh and Reddy demanded Rs 2.5 crore as a processing fee for giving a loan of Rs 25 crore. They also promised to refund the processing fee after disbursing the loan amount. So, Rana sent this amount to the accused's bank account in four instalments.

On receiving money, the language of the accused changed. They stopped responding to the complainant. Suryavanshi went to Kerala and tried to meet him. However, both of them were not found at the given address.

On realising cheating, he lodged a complaint with Osmanpura Police Station. Economic Offenses Wing Inspector Sambhaji Pawar is investigating the case.