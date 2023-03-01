Trader robbed of Rs 4.5L on knife point

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two robbers robbed a trader of Rs 4.5 lakh on a point of a knife in Jadhavwadi on Wednesday afternoon. A case was registered with Cidco police station almost after six hours of the incident.

Police said, trader Rajesh Laxmidas Thakkar has a show of plastic bags in Bhajimandai in Jadhavwadi area. On Wednesday, he was counting money at around 3 pm in his shop. At the same time, two unidentified persons came into the shop and threatened Thakkar with a knife. They then severely beat him and took his gold ornaments worth Rs 1,35,000, mobile phone and cash, all amounting to Rs 4.5 lakh. They then locked him in the shop and fled from the scene. PSI Ashok Avchar is further investigating the case.

Incident captured in CCTV camera

Panic prevailed among the traders after the incident. The thieves were captured in the CCTV footage and the Cidco police have taken the footage into the custody. The police team are searching for the robbers.