Trader’s 5 plots encroached; Rs 5L extortion demanded

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Some persons encroached on five plots of a trader and demanded to him an extortion of Rs 5 lakh. The incident occurred in the Harsul area. A case has been registered against four persons at City Chowk police station.

According to a complaint lodged by Shaikh Hasan Shaikh Lal (Kabadipura, Buddhilane) purchased five plots of a total area of 4,951 sq. Feet from the owner Shaikh Lal Abdul Kar and Hazi Shaikh Mehmood Shaikh Ahmed on July 24, 1987. However, he had not constructed any structure on these plots.

On December 14, he and his wife had gone on these plots, then Shaikh Mehboob Shaikh Mahmood (Raja Bazar) and Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Akbar (Ambar Hills, Jatwada) threatened them and restricted them from coming to the plots. They told them that they have occupied the plots and they are going to sell them. If they want the plots, they will have to pay them Rs 5 lakh. Under the guidance of PI Ashok Giri, PSI Babar Syed is further investigating the case.