Traders assure to follow measures, but, seek cooperation from admin also

Aurangabad, Jan 17:

Members of Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh said that traders would follow all Covid measures while the administration should have a feeling of cooperation with them.

The team of District Administration and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed Raj Clothes Store last week after its sweeper who was not vaccinated was found workings.

This created panic among traders. They had a feeling of taking to task by the administration instead of cooperation. ZVM members held an urgent meeting at Tilak Path-Paithan Gate at 9.30 am today and discussed the issue.

The administration is taking action in a dictatorial way for Covid and Omicron virus norms. They came together and demanded cooperation from the administration. ZVM Vijay Jaiswal, general secretary Shivshankar Swami, Praful Malani, Jagannath Kale, Ajay Talreja, Dnyaneshwar Kharde, Jayant Deolankar, Laxminarayan Rathi and others were present.

After the meeting, a delegation of traders met the district collector Sunil Chavan at 1.30 pm.

Talking to newsmen, Jaiswal said that the administration should action if there is anything illegal, but why action is being taken against the business establishment which are following all norms. “Action should be taken if any employee of traders found non-vaccinated. We will not keep an employee on the job if he is not vaccinated,” he added.

District collector Chavan urged the traders to follow all measures. He said that those who ignore norms would face action. Chavan said that a hearing would be held in AMC and permission would be given to removing the seal as employees of the deputy commissioner (Labour Department) and Civic Body jointly had sealed the clothes shop.

When traders went to Municipal Corporation, the point as to why a hearing to be held in the AMC was raised. After the commotion, the AMC administration granted permission to reopen the sealed shop.