Traders demand action on crime surge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A surge in shop burglaries and robberies across the city has left traders on edge, fueling outrage and demands for stronger police action. The Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh has submitted a memorandum to the CP, calling for increased patrolling and effective measures to curb crime.

Despite installing smart cameras under the Smart City initiative, thefts continue unabated, raising questions about their effectiveness. “Are these cameras only for issuing e-challans and collecting fines for littering?” traders asked in the memorandum. They also criticized the police for failing to apprehend criminals despite repeated incidents. Leading the charge, Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankariya and vice President Lakshminarayan Rathi highlighted the insecurity spreading among shopkeepers. They demanded immediate action to restore public confidence.

Traffic woes add to traders’ concerns.

Apart from rising crime, traffic chaos is another pressing issue. Vice President Rathi of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh noted that frequent traffic jams discourage customers from visiting markets, dealing a severe blow to businesses. He urged the CP to hold a traffic committee meeting and find practical solutions to streamline vehicular movement. The Federation’s memorandum reflects growing frustration among traders, who believe their concerns are being ignored. The ball is now in the police department’s court to act swiftly and decisively.