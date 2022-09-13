Traders oppose establishment tax

Aurangabad, Sep 13:

According to the government order, the municipal corporation has started levying establishment tax on the traders in the city. Along with property tax, this tax will also be recovered. The Vyapari Mahasangh on Monday, expressed their opposition to the tax by submitting a statement to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The CM responded with a positive response. Cooperation minister Atul Save, Horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Marathwada Trade and Chamber president Adeshpal Singh Chhabda, CIAT state vice president Ajay Shah, Praful Malani, Tansukh Zambad, Sardar Harisingh, Jagannath Kale and other traders were present on the occasion.