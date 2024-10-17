Traders: Still waiting for justice!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In any government regime, traders have never been treated as ‘favorites.’ Traders collect tax from customers and deposit it with the government, acting as a link between the government and consumers. Despite providing the most jobs in the country, traders remain neglected. Ahead of state elections, business associations demand an Independent Ministry of Trade and the abolition of the state's professional tax.

Empower Trade Sector

Small and large traders create most jobs in the country. A National Trade Policy Commission and an independent Ministry of Trade in Maharashtra are needed to tackle trade sector challenges. This will help address the challenges faced by the trade sector.------\I-(Aadeshpalsingh Chhabda, President, Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce)\I

Remove Professional Tax

A year after GST, Maharashtra still collects professional tax. Traders demand its removal. Traders expect the abolition of professional tax in the state.-------\I(Lakshminarayan Rathi, Senior VP, District Traders’ Federation)\I

Regulate Online Medicine Sales

Pharmacists follow regulations, but online sales lack oversight, risking unsafe medicines. There is a risk of selling old, counterfeit, contaminated, or unauthorized medicines via e-commerce. The state must ban online sales.----\I(Nitin Deshmukh (Dandge), President, District Chemists and Druggists Association)\I

Revoke unreasonable electricity tariff hike

Electricity powers trade and industry. Mahavitaran raises tariffs yearly, making Maharashtra's rates the highest. However, Mahavitaran (the state electricity distribution company) increases electricity tariffs every year. The state should limit tariff hikes to once every five years and provide subsidized rates for traders. The state government should make a law for this.---------\I(Santosh Kawale-Patil, President, CAIT, Local Branch)\I

Demands to the State Government

Implement a pension scheme for senior traders, similar to Uttar Pradesh.

Provide security insurance for traders.

Offer low-interest bank loans to traders.

Abolish professional tax post-GST.

Establish a ‘C & F’ hub at Maliwada.

Set up a transport hub in Karodi Shivara.

Provide subsidized electricity for traders.

7 lakh traders in the district and 60,000 traders in the city.