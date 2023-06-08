Traders to cooperate with police for maintaining law and order

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city took a decision that the city markets should be closed at 11 pm and implemented it rigorously. However, city traders have expressed dissatisfaction over the decision. Lokmat Times has brought this fact to the fore. Taking cognizance, CP Manoj Lohiya called a meeting of the representatives of various traders organisations on Tuesday. It was opined that the business will flourished when the law and order in the city is maintained. The traders also assured to cooperate with the police to maintain peace in the city.

Aurangabad Hotels Association and District Hotels and Restaurants Owners Association demanded that they should be allowed to operate till midnight. On which, CP assured that a meeting will be called within two days to discuss the issue.

The president of Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce Adeshpalsingh Chhabda said, the police administration has taken the decision to close the market at 11 pm to maintain law and order. The traders will cooperate the police in this initiative.

Vyapari Mahasangh president Sanjay Kankriya, Laxminarayan Rathi, Adeshpalsingh Chhabda, Harpreetsingh Nirh, Sunil Chaudhary, Shivaji Patil, Kishor Shetty and others were present.