Traders to protest if parking policy imposed without proper consultation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The District Traders’ Federation has warned that if the new parking policy is finalized without involving traders and citizens, it will face strong opposition. The Municipal Corporation must consider all stakeholders’ opinions before making any final decision.

Vice president of the Federation Laxminarayan Rathi, said the Maharashtra government plans to introduce an integrated parking policy statewide, starting with metropolitan cities like Mumbai. The state government has requested feedback from local municipal bodies as part of this process. However, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has reportedly issued a tender for the ‘Pay and Park’ scheme hastily, without any open dialogue with traders or citizens. The Federation strongly condemned this move, emphasizing that while parking regulations are necessary, awarding contracts to contractors with questionable backgrounds could jeopardize law and order in the city. Rathi reiterated the demand that traders and citizens be consulted before any parking-related decisions are finalized.