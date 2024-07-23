Traders upset on budget

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The traders from the city did not get any relief in the budget. We pay taxes, Goods and Services Tax (GST). However, were were not given anything in return. In the budget, the coffers of traders remained empty. Old things were presented in a new way,” opined traders on the union budget which was presented on Tuesday.

Zilla Vypari Mahasangh(ZVM) watched the budget presentation live at its office in Cidco today. They also held discussions on the budget. Vicepresident of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) Prafulla Malani, Marathwada president of the Marathwada Chamber of Commerce and Trade (MCCT) Adeshpal Singh Chhabda, ZVM president Sanjay Kankaria, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT)president Santosh Kawale Patil, Jagannath Kale, Laxman Rathi, Jayant Deolankar, Ajay Shah, Dnyaneshwarappa Kharde, Kachru Velanjkar, Sardar Harisingh and others were present.

Traders didn’t get anything

The State did not get what it wanted. Trade is an important sector. But, this element has not got much. Trading comes with taxes and GST. Nothing is given to the traders in return. Tourism in the State was also ignored. It will have an impact on trade.

(Adeshpal Singh Chhabda, Marathwada president, MCCT)

No hope of pension

It was expected from the budget that after a trader becomes a senior citizen, he should get a pension on the tax he has paid. But, nothing like that happened. Traders have taken MSME. A trader can register an MSME. Additional interest should have been waived off for traders.

(Prafulla Malani, Vice President, MACCIA)

Traders ignored

There is no announcement in the budget for traders who provide employment. The old schemes were repeated. Not a satisfactory budget for traders. It was expected that traders would get more facilities with loans at low interest rates. A separate budget was needed for traders. The State was ignored.

(Sanjay Kankaria, president, ZVM)

Mudra loan decision satisfactory

Mudra loan amount was increased from Rs 10 lakhs to 20 lakhs, which is satisfactory. Traders pay taxes and GST. But, citizens get many things and services for free. Instead of this, youths should be given work. Traders were expecting an announcement of pension in this budget.

(Santosh Kawle Patil, president CAIT, Chh Sambhajinagar)

7.5 marks to budget

The budget that was presented today is satisfactory. There is good provision for infrastructure and MSMEs. Salaried-class people also got relief. Customs duty on gold and silver was reduced by 6 per cent. The budget can be given 7.5 per cent marks out of 10.

(CA Rupali Bothara, president, ICAI city branch)