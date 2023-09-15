Traders want pension and freedom from 'VAT'

Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh to give statement to CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The delegation of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh will give a statement to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday, stating that pension should be applied to the traders above 60 years and exemption from VAT now that GST is in force.

Sanjay Kankaria, president of the Mahasangh said that the trader is an intermediary between the consumer and the government. He collects tax from customers and pays it to the government treasury. Income tax is also paid throughout life. They do not get any concessions in return. The main demand is that the businessman who has reached the age of 60 years should be given pension from the amount of tax he has deposited with the government and no complicated conditions should be imposed for it.

'VAT' should be abolished

The government had announced that after the implementation of GST, all taxes will be abolished. It has been implemented in 11 states of the country. Notably, these states collect less GST than Maharashtra; But VAT is still applicable in our state. Traders pay GST and also pay VAT. The announcement of the demands to exempt the traders from VAT will be given to the CM.

Establish a separate ministry for traders

Shiv Shankar Swamy, general secretary of the Mahasangh, mentioned that a separate ministry of commerce should be established in the state to help the traders to raise their issues, to determine their economic policy, for the upliftment of the traders.