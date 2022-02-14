Traditional folk art ‘Bahurupi’ on verge of extinction

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

‘Rayandar’ or ‘Bahurupi’, the centuries-old traditional folk art is on the verge of extinction due to lack of government patronage and the apathy of the audience. Every few Bahurupi artists are practicing the art style but they could barely fulfill the needs of their families from the income received from it. They stay days away from the families and go door to door in disguise to showcase their talent. In return, they could get Rs 5 or Rs 10 from the patrons or sometimes have to return empty-handed without it.

Excellent actors and trained in disguise

The Bahurupi disguised himself as a policeman, lawyer, doctor and go door to door. They mainly wander in the rural areas from village to village. Posing as a police officer, they threaten the people of the arrest and entertain them. They call themselves, ‘Bin Pagari Full Adhikari’ (an officer without salary) and entertain the people. During the fairs, they attire themselves as Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, and Lord Rama and exhibit their talents. In Maharashtra, the ‘Tantya Bhil’ character is most appreciated. Tantya is a dacoit from a Bhil community. The Bahurupi make a disguise which shows that a sword has penetrated in his stomach but he is still alive. The children are afraid of this character.

Meager Income

Earlier, there used to be programmes of the Bahurupis in the villages during the evening. Now, these programmes are conducted rarely or during the fairs. Moreover, the artists wander from village to village and away from their homes for months. When they are not wandering, they work as farm labourers.

Don’t want to bring our children into this profession

we wander from door to door and collect Rs 1 or Rs 2 or some grains. We want that our children should be educated and get government jobs. We are trying harder to get them good education within our limited resources. We could not go to school but we want better and stable life for our children.

- Bahurupi Subhash Shankar Shegar, Ghodegaon, Nevasa Tehsil, Ahmednagar.

Bahurupi should get montly allowance

Rayandar is the traditional Art form of Maharashtra but the government has not taken any note of this Art getting extinct. Like Tamasha and other Folk Arts artists in the state, we should get grants. This art form is on the verge of extinction due to a lack of government patronage. We demand that all the Bahurupi artists should get a monthly allowance. Bahirupis are unorganized and hence our voice is not raised to the government.

- Bahurupi Bhimrao Narayan Sawant, Chanda, Nevasa, Ahmednagar.