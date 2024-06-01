Traffic congestion from Mill Corner to Barapulla Gate irk citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Around one lakh residents from Cantonment, Nandanvan Colony, Bhausingpura, and other localities use the road from Mill Corner to Barapulla Gate daily. The Public Works Department (PWD) started work on this road, but the work on one side has been stalled for three months. Consequently, traffic is only moving on one side, causing significant congestion, especially during morning and evening hours. In addition, parking of four-wheelers and cranes along the mill walls causes further inconvenience to the vehicle owners passing by.

On the occasion of the G-20 summit, the Public Works Department (PWD) obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the municipal corporation to work on the road from Mill Corner to Little Flower School Chowk. Recently, PWD started the cement-concrete road work without informing the municipal corporation, uprooting a perfectly good asphalt tar road. The local residents strongly opposed and protested as well. Despite this, the PWD did not back down. Now, they have started work on the stretch from Mill Corner to Barapulla Gate. One side of the road has been completed and the other side's work is moving at the snail’s pace.

Daily, there is severe traffic congestion on the single-lane road from 9 am to 12 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm. Hence it takes vehicle drivers and riders at least 10 to 20 minutes to get through the jam. Commuters are extremely frustrated with the daily traffic congestion. Four-wheelers and large cranes occupy parking along the mill walls on this route. Hence the traffic police and the municipal corporation officials should address this serious issue on priority.