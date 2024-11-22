Traffic congestion in Pandharpur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angry citizens in Pandharpur underlined that the vehicles parked in front of shops on the Ranjangaon road are causing traffic congestion and obstructing the flow of traffic. Various businessmen on this road have not allocated parking spaces, which leads customers to park their vehicles on the road while shopping. Besides, shopkeepers themselves are also parking their vehicles in front of their shops, further causing traffic jams. Meanwhile, angry citizens have demanded action against those who park their vehicles on the road.