Traffic constable kicks youth on road

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A constable of the city police traffic branch severely beat a youth black and blue with fists and kicks at Kranti Chowk on Saturday afternoon. A passer-by clicked this incident on his mobile phone and made it viral on social media. People have expressed dissatisfaction with the act of the policeman.

According to the details, traffic constable Pradeep Chavan and others were on duty at Kranti Chowk on Saturday at around 3 pm. Chavan had an argument with a youth. He then severely beat the youth with fists and kicks. Several people witnessed this incident. Chavan’s other colleagues instead of stopping Chavan tried to convince the youth, as can be seen in the viral video clip. No case was registered with Kranti Chowk police station until late in the evening.

Meanwhile, traffic branch PI Pradeep Kathane said that the youth was in an inebriated condition and breached the traffic signal. The constables stopped him, but he started arguing with them.