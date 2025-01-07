Traffic cop caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A traffic police constable Dheeraj Dharmaraj Jadhav (50, Ravinagar, Hudco) was caught red-handed by the sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 near Gadegaon Phata at 11.30 pm on Monday.

According to details, the complainant has been engaged in the sand business for the past several months. However, Jadhav threatened him with a condition that he would have to pay Rs 20,000 per month for transporting sand from rural areas.

The businessman lodged a complaint directly to ACB Superintendent (Anti-Corruption Branch) Sandeep Atole. On the advice of Atole, Police Inspector Shantilal Chavan verified the complaint. It was found that Jadhav was demanding a bribe.

Trap set in headlamp light

With verification of the complaint, a trap was laid on Monday. After contacting Jadhav, he called the complainant in front of Just Pack Industrial Company near Gadegaon Phata on Waluj MIDC Road, at 11.30 pm, on Monday.

Inspector Chavan, constable Rajendra Sinkar and Ravindra Kale were hiding in the darkness. Since it was dark, they asked the complainant to turn on the car's headlamp. Jadhav parked his four-wheeler far away and approached the complainant in plain clothes. As soon as he accepted Rs 20,000 in cash from him, the complainant put a handkerchief on his shoulder as planned. On receiving the indication, the team that was waiting, rushed and caught Jadhav. He was taken into custody and a case was registered at the Bidkin police station. This action has once again sparked speculation about sand smugglers and police nexus and bribe.