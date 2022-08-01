Traffic disrupts as railway gate gets damaged

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

Hundreds of Beed Bypass residents, who were heading towards Satara-Deolai and other localities across the track, faced inconvenience due to damage to the railway gate at Shivajinagar on Monday afternoon.

The commuters suffered inconvenience and stress as they had to come near the gate and then had to proceed the alternate route (through Sangramnagar flyover).

It so happened that one vehicle dashed the gate at 12.30 pm on Monday. Hence the railway authorities undertook the task of repairing the gate and succeeded in restoring the flow of traffic through the gate by 4 pm.

The vehicles on the both sides of the road also on the both sides of the track arrived near the gate as they were unaware of the damage to the gate and its closure for traffic. Meanwhile, the traffic police force was deployed to handle the critical situation. The residents and vehicle-owners staying in different localities like Shivajinagar, Deolai Chowk, Beed Bypass etc faced the inconvenience. The railway personnel claimed that the traffic was restored on priority.

Earlier, one truck dashed the same gate on June 30 morning. The gate was closed for traffic for three hours. Later on, one transport vehicle dashed and damaged the gate on July 6.