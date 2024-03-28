Traffic diversions planned for Paithan's Nath Shashti Yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Paithan is anticipating a major influx of devotees estimated at 10-12 lakh for the upcoming Shri Sant Eknath Maharaj Nath Shashti Yatra festival. To ensure smooth traffic flow during this period, the police administration has implemented revised routes for heavy vehicles entering the city from March 30 to April 2.

Police inspector Sanjay Deshmukh, acting on the orders of superintendent of police Manish Kalwania, has announced the following changes for heavy vehicles.

Vehicles coming from Shahagad Apegaon will be diverted via Shahagad-Pachod-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar instead of the usual Pachod-Paithan-Bidkin-Isarwadi Phata-Ahmednagar highway.

Vehicles coming from Solapur-Dhule NH 42 highway will be diverted to Kachner Phata-Kachner-Porgaon Chauphuli-Bidkin-Shekta Isarwadi Phata-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to reach Ahmednagar Highway.

Vehicles coming from NH 52 Highway will proceed straight from AS Club, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, to Ahmednagar. The police department has clarified that these diversions will apply for both incoming and outgoing heavy vehicles.