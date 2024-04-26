Traffic diverted as waterline construction underway in Bidkin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Efforts are underway to lay a waterline measuring 2,500 mm in diameter from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. To facilitate the installation of a 2 km pipeline from Bidkin village, traffic will be redirected through DMIC in the next two days. Deepak Koli, executive engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, announced that Bidkin's bus stand will be relocated to Nilajgaon Phata.

With an allocation of Rs 2,740 crore, the city's water supply augmentation project is progressing steadily. Currently, 31 km of the planned 39 km waterline from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi has been laid. The upcoming two-kilometer stretch through Bidkin village necessitates traffic diversions, prompting intervention from the bench.

Following court directives, the superintendent of police Manish Kalwania has been tasked with ensuring smooth traffic flow and facilitating construction activities. Koli affirmed that traffic diversions in Bidkin will commence within the next 48 hours, with alternative routes provided via DMIC. Furthermore, Bidkin's bus stand will be relocated to accommodate the ongoing infrastructure development. Construction of the waterline is expected to take approximately two months post-traffic diversion implementation.