Traffic diverted in Autram ghat after High Court order

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered to stop the heavy traffic in Autram Ghat between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Chalisgaon. The rural police have now diverted the heavy traffic to three other routes.

The police have also put up barricades and started regular patrolling in the closed ghat. Over 20 officers will be deployed for this purpose.

The order to stop the heavy traffic in Outram Ghat was passed after a Public Interest Litigation was filed by Dnyaneshwar Bagul. He had argued that the traffic was causing problems for wildlife and was also leading to traffic jams.

The court has directed the district administration to take necessary measures to protect the wildlife in the area. It has also asked the administration to ensure that the traffic is not diverted to other routes that are also important for wildlife conservation.

The three new routes for heavy vehicles are:

- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Chalisgaon via Daulatabad T-Point, Kasabkheda, Shiur Bangla, Talwada and Nandgaon.

- Chalisgaon to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar via Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Talwada, Shiur Bangla, Kasabkheda and Daulatabad T Point.

- Kannad via Jalgaon, Sillod, Phulambri, Khultabad to Chalisgaon via Jalgaon, Sillod, Phulambri, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Daulatabad T Point, Kasabkheda, Shiur Bangla and Nandgaon.