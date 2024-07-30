Traffic & local police to solve traffic issue together: CP Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “There are frequent traffic jams in different parts of the city. For this, the traffic police and the police personnel of the respective area were instructed to coordinate with each other to solve the traffic jam issue. Also, a meeting will be held with the concerned departments to find out the causes of the traffic jam,” said Praveen Pawar, the Commissioner of Police of the city.

He also said that a campaign would be implemented against 'drunk and drive.' Media persons met CP Praveen Pawar on Tuesday.

He interacted freely with media persons on different issues. When asked about the traffic jam in the city, he said, the problem of traffic jams is serious.

“To find a way out, the traffic police should coordinate with the local police and focus on keeping the traffic smooth. It has also been suggested to communicate with the local people,” he said.

Pawar also said that the deputy commissioner of police of the traffic branch is also working on it.

“Parking, road works and auto rickshaw stands are some of the reasons for the traffic congestion. A meeting will be held with the concerned departments along with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to find a solution,” he asserted.

He said that many criminals were arrested after Nakabandi in the city last Saturday and Sunday. “Also, a preference was given to the cases of 'drunk and drive' in this special campaign. Over 30 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol on a single day,” he said.

More vigilance at Daulatabad Ghat

There is a constant traffic jam at Daulatabad Ghat because of the narrowness of the road. “Traffic police will be deployed on Saturdays and Sundays at the Ghat regularly. The vehicles will be released from both sides in the same manner through it,” the police commissioner said. Deputy Commissioner Shilwant Nandedkar said the Daulatabad Ghat area was inspected recently. “More care will be taken as the traffic on the road will increase during Shravan month,” he said.