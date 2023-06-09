Traffic monitoring by drone on Jalna Road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering the traffic jams on Jalna Road, the police administration has decided to conduct patrolling of the road through a drone. After implementing the initiative for eight days. Based on the study of the timing of traffic density, a final decision on whether to close the Akshwani and Amarpreet chowks permanently or to keep them open at specific times will be taken, the police sources said.

After the implementation of the decision to open the Akashwani and Amarpreet chowks for crossing vehicles, the traffic on Jalna Road was jammed for the second consecutive day on Friday. Being a holiday for the companies in the industrial area, the vehicles were less on the road, still, the traffic was jammed. The vehicle owners despite the scorching heat had to stop in the long queues of vehicles on Jalna Road. The traffic police closed both the chowks at 7 pm. The traffic was regularized when both the chowks were closed.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at Jalna Road on Thursday after the police administration opened the Akashwani and Amarpreet chowks for crossing vehicles on both sides. However, the chowks were closed in the evening.

These chowks were closed for the crossing vehicles four years back and only vehicles going straight were allowed on Jalna Road. The vehicles had to go further and then take a U-turn to come to these chowks from both sides.

The residents had been demanding that these chowks should be made open for vehicles. Taking cognizance of the demand, the newly appointed CP Manoj Lohiya on Thursday ordered to open the chowks. However, severe traffic jams were reported on both sides within a few hours. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road. Hence, the chowks were again closed with barricades at 6.30 pm.

Traffic police took strenuous efforts

Not only vehicle owners fled the wrath of the Sun in the afternoon, the traffic police also had to take strenuous efforts to regularize the traffic. They were wet with sweat in the afternoon heat.

Chowks closed after 6.30 pm

The residents had been demanding to open the Akashwani and Amarpreet Chowk for a long period. Accordingly, the chowks were made open for the crossing vehicles, but they were closed again in the evening. As per the directives from CP, we are studying the traffic situation on Jalna Road and analyzing the traffic density hours. A drone patrolling is being done and the video recordings of the chowks are being collected. This is being implemented on an experimental basis for eight days. After analyzing the timing of heavy traffic, a final decision will be taken as per the directives of CP.

- Aparna Gitay, DCP, headquarters