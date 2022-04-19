Train derailed for the third time in 15 days

Aurangabad, April 16:

The derailment of the Dadar-Puducherry Express in Mumbai division of the Central Railway on Saturday had some effect on the train schedule. Some trains were cancelled, while others were partially cancelled, forcing the passengers to travel by road.

The train schedule was disrupted on April 2 due to a train derailment near Daulatabad railway station in Aurangabad. The next day, April 3, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Express between Igatpuri and Bhusawal of the Central Railway derailed, disrupting traffic on the Nanded-Nashik-Mumbai railway line. On Saturday the Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed. This affected trains from Nanded division to Mumbai and from Mumbai to Nanded. The Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express running from Mumbai was canceled on Saturday. The Mumbai-Jalna Jan Shatabdi Express between Mumbai and Manmad was canceled. This train was diverted from Manmad instead of Mumbai.

Freight engine fails

The Narsapur-Nagarsol Express stopped at Satona for 3 hours on Saturday morning due to engine failure. So the passengers had to suffer in scorching heat. The Narsapur-Nagarsol Express arrives at Aurangabad railway station at 7.45 am. But this train was delayed for about 3 hours on Saturday. The engine malfunction of the freight train affected the schedule of other trains coming to Aurangabad. The worst hit were passengers on the Narsapur-Nagarsol Express.