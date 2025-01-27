Train passenger gets back gold chain worth Rs 3.20 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Passenger got back the gold chain worth Rs 3.20 lakhs due to the promptness of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

According to details, RPF PSI Tatyarao Pival received a phone call from Ramchandra Patil (Jalgaon) at 11.47 am on Monday.

Ramchandra informed the PSI Pival that the former forgot a gold chain weighing 42 grams in the coach of the Narsapur-Nagarsol Express during the journey from Secunderabad to Jalna. The value of the chain is Rs 3.20 lakh.

Pival immediately informed RPF employee Laxman Badekar working at Nagarsol and directed him to check. He immediately went to the coach and found the gold chain on the berth.

The chain was sent to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through a constable Sakharam Wakle. The chain was returned to the passenger Ramchandra Patil at the RPF office on the evening of January 27 after checking his train ticket and identity card.