Trainee police sub-inspector booked for rape, forcing abortion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have booked a trainee sub-inspector for sexually assaulting his friend, abusing her with caste slurs, and forcing her to undergo an abortion.

The accused, Bhagwat Mulgir of Parbhani, is currently training as a PSI at the Nashik academy. His sister and father have also been named for allegedly threatening the victim. The woman and Bhagwat met while preparing for competitive exams in the city and later entered a relationship. On February 24, 2024, he allegedly established physical relations with her inside a café at Kranti Chowk. She later became pregnant. When she informed him, Bhagwat allegedly threatened her, used caste-based insults, and warned he would leak their private photos. He then forced her to take abortion pills. After clearing the PSI exam, Bhagwat reportedly blocked her on all platforms. When she contacted his family, they allegedly told her to “do whatever you want” and dismissed her complaints. Disturbed by the harassment, the woman finally lodged a case. Assistant police commissioner Sagar Deshmukh visited the spot on Monday for a panchnama, and a search for Bhagwat is underway.

Illegal cafés under the scanner

The case has again raised questions about café safety in the city. In the past few months, police have registered three rape cases inside cafés and uncovered drug-related activities. Despite action by the police and municipal corporation, many unlicensed cafés continue to operate, creating unsafe spaces for such offences.