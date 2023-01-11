Training camp for Congress Seva Dal begins at Kumbephal

Aurangabad:

A three-day long state-level training camp has been organised by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Seva Dal in Kumbephal (January 12 to 14).

The office-bearers and members will be imparted training on booth management, campaigning and publicity, leadership development, apprise the contribution of Congress in India’s development, new government schemes, usage of social media, agriculture policy, social and economic policy etc.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Nana Patole, former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, All India Congress Seva Dal (AICSD) President Lalji Desai, former MPCC chief Manikrao Thackeray, AICSD secretary Lalji Mishra, MPCC working president Basavaraj Patil, secretary Chandraprakash Bajpai, former MP Kumar Ketkar, Ratnakar Mahajan, Ramhari Rupanawar, Amar Khanapurkar, agriculture expert Punjabrao Dakh and others will grace during the three days, said the organiser and President of Maharashtra Pradesh Seva Dal, Vilas Autade.