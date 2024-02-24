Training camp for Haj pilgrims to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Khidmat-e-Hujjaj Committee will conduct a training camp for Haj pilgrims at the newly inaugurated Haj House, Khile-Ark on February 25.

Minorities Development Minister Abdul Sattar will inaugurate the camp at 9 am on Sunday while Maulana Naseemoddin Miftahi will preside over the event. Arrangments for training for 2500 Haj pilgrims were made at Haj House.

Committee president Mirza Rafat Baig, Vice President Abdul Aziz Qureshi and others will grace the event. A separate arrangement for female pilgrims was also made. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation will supply water to the camp.