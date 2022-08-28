Training for DRDO & CEPTAM officers held in NIELIT

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT)

conducted a one-week training recently for technical officers of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) in the areas of Printed Circuit Board Design, Fabrication and Testing.

The practical sessions were held on Multiple Aspects of Circuit Designing through CAD Software, Complete Cycle of Fabrication Using High-End Machines like CNC Milling and Drilling, Through Hole Plating, Film Developing, Etching and Stripping and UV Exposure. Leading scientists of the Centre Saurabh Kesari and Pawan Alhat conducted the sessions.

CEPTAM Coordinator Rajesh Kumar who guided the participants agreed to explore the possibilities of signing an agreement between NIELIT and DRDO for taking up joint research and development work in the areas of Drone technology, Space technology, and Additive Manufacturing. Executive Director of the institute Dr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta distributed the certificates to the participants.