Training for votes counting to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After voting in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency on May 13, everyone is looking forward to the counting of votes on June 4. A total of 37 candidates including Mahayuti, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), are in the fray.

Over 12.99 lakh exercise their franchise in the district. The mandate of these voters will be cleared after the counting of votes. The candidate of each top party is hoping to win the election. The names of the top parties are Guardian Minister Sandeepan Bhumre (Mahayuti), Chandrakant Khaire (MVA) and Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM).

The real fight is among Bhumre, Khaire and Jalil. The worries of the candidates and their supporters have increased. After the exit poll on June 1, the war of posting comments on social media has already started.

Box

Entertainment due to exit polls

A total of 10 different organisations across the country released the exit polls on June 1 about the Lok Sabha elections.

Analysts in this poll have divided seats in favour of the ruling party and opposition parties. So, the picture is different from one party to another due to exit polls. The opponents of the ruling government started criticising the exit polls on social media. It turned out to be entertaining to people.

Some polls are saying that BJP will come to power but the seats will be reduced, equal seats will be left in Marathwada and Mahayuti will win from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, others have sealed the victory of MVA and AIMIM. The real picture will be cleared on June 4.

Box

The District Collector took a review

District Collector and Election Returning Officer Deelip Swami inspected the counting centre on Sunday evening. The District Collector has kept a close eye on every movement at the Centre since after the voting. Two engineers faced suspension for negligence in the maintenance of the strong room.

Box

Training to be held today

In view of the counting of votes to be held on June 4, around 1,000 employees will have to participate in the training of vote counting on June 3. The employees will have to report to the centre at 2 pm. The training will be conducted table and wise rounds beginning at 3 pm. Moreover, the administration has to work in accordance with the decision taken by the Election Commission regarding the announcement of postal voting.