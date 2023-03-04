Trains to run at 130 kmph now on Jalna-Manmad railway line

-Approval for speed increase: Railway line strengthening work along with electrification in final phase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Approval has finally been given to increase the speed of trains to 130 km per hour on the 174 km Jalna to Manmad route. In this regard, the necessary work including changing the railway track has reached its final stage. Therefore, the speed of regular trains will increase from 100 to 130 km per hour. Moreover, it is said that the way for Vande Bharat train to run on this route has also been cleared.

Approval has been given to run trains at a speed of 130 km per hour on 53 railway lines across the country including the Jalna-Manmad route. Trains currently run at a speed of 100 km per hour on this route. South Central Railway is currently emphasizing on strengthening of tracks and points along with electrification of railway line. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, railway track replacement work was done in October 2022. Railway officials said that the work of strengthening the railway line, which has been undertaken from Jalna to Manmad, is in its final stage. Currently, trains run at a speed of 100 km per hour with diesel engines. But soon this speed will increase to 130 km per hour. Therefore, time will be saved in the journey to Mumbai.

Janshatabdi Express or Vande Bharat

Electrification of Manmad (Ankai) to Parbhani railway line is in progress. Electrification work has been completed up to Manmad-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The test run of trains with electric engines has also been successful on this route. Now the electrification work will be completed by Jalna within a month. The question is being raised by the passenger associations as to whether the Janshatabdi Express will run with an electric engine or Vande Bharat Express will run on this route.