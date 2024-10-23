Transfer of biomedical plant to Goa Company delays?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A steering committee chaired by the district collector has selected a Goa-based company to collect biomedical waste generated within the municipal limits and process it scientifically. However, it has come to light that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is delaying the transfer of the old biomedical plant in Karodi to this company. The MPCB’s Mumbai office has called the new company for a presentation.

Twenty-two years ago, the municipal corporation awarded a contract to Watergrace Company in Nashik for collecting and processing waste from government and private hospitals. After the contract expired, the corporation initiated a new tender process, ultimately selecting the Biotech Waste Company from Goa. This company has acquired a site in AURIC to start operations and plans to set up a new plant.

Until the new plant was established, it was decided to transfer operations of the existing project in Karodi from Watergrace. Meanwhile, to assist the old company, the MPCB submitted a proposal to the government, which led to a confrontation involving municipal administrator G Sreekanth and district collector Deelip Swami. Following this, officials from the MPCB found themselves under pressure. Now, the Goa-based company has been summoned for a presentation in Mumbai by the board.