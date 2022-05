Transfer of Dr Thakur as GMCH dean cancelled; Dr Sukre likely to get post

Aurangabad, May 10:

The transfer of Dr Sanjiv Thakur here as dean of Government Medical College (GMCH) from Solapur was cancelled.

Dr Thakur who is a dean at Dr Vaishampayan Smriti Government Medical College (Solapur) was transferred as the GMCH dean on April 8. Even after one month of the transfer, he did not join the GMCH. So, his transfer was cancelled and he was given joining at Solapur.

Aurangabad GMCH deputy dean and Anatomy Department head Dr Shivaji Sukre is working as dean at GMCH of Nandurbar. His name is doing rounds for the post. His tenure as deputy dean and the superintendent was very much in news for his administrative skills.

It is learned that three legislators gave a letter to Chief Minister and Medical Education Minister to give a post of GMCH-Aurangabad to Dr Sukre. He is likely to be appointed dean here.