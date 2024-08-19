Transgender community members felicitated at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University, MGM Radio 90.8 FM, Maharashtra Bank, and Sai Surya Netra Seva jointly organised a programme ‘Soch Badlo, Duniya Badlegi’(Change Your Thoughts, Change the World) on Sunday as part of Rakhi Purnima.

In this program, individuals from transgender community were felicitated for their contributions to society. A total of seven members from the community were honoured in the event held at the University's Einstein Hall. The honourees were awarded with presented with mementoes, certificates, and a cash award.

Vice-Chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, bank manager Vishal Jukate, Dr Sanjay Dheewar and Dr Asha Deshpande graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal said that the holistic development of society depends on the progress of all its members.

RJ Manisha and RJ Amruta conducted the proceedings of the programme. MGM Radio's Head Sunil Shirsikar, Ashwini Nitourkar and RJ Adnan worked for the success of the event.