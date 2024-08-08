Transgenders banned for collecting money at circles, festivals, personal events

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite criminal cases being filed, the practice of transgender individuals asking for money at certain circles in the city has continued. To curb this nuisance, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar issued special orders on Thursday, prohibiting transgender individuals from asking for money in any part of the city, whether alone or in groups, including at establishments, weddings, or festivals. These orders, issued under the Commissioner’s special powers, will be in effect from August 9 to October 9, and may be extended as necessary.

On Tuesday, cases were filed against six transgender individuals for making ‘offensive gestures’ and ‘demanding money by touching’ people. However, on Wednesday, transgender individuals were still found asking for money at the Shahanoormiyan Dargah intersection.

After being banned from intersections, complaints began emerging that transgender individuals were identifying citizens who had just purchased new vehicles from showrooms and then harassing them for large sums of money at markets, weddings, thread ceremonies, and housewarming events. In response to the distress caused to citizens, the CP decided to take a strict stance.

What Do the Orders Say?

– The Police Commissioner has the authority under Section 163 of the Indian Penal Code to issue such orders to prevent nuisance or to protect the public from significant danger.

– The orders specifically prohibit transgender individuals and other beggars from roaming around the city, visiting residences, establishments, or public places, whether alone or in groups.

– Transgender individuals are also barred from attending family events like births, deaths, weddings, or any celebrations.

– It is strictly forbidden for them to ask for money from drivers, passengers, or citizens at intersections, traffic junctions, or on the roads.