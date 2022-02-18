Transgenders perform Gauseva

Jalgaon, Feb 18: In a welcome initiative, transgender community performed collective Gauseva, chanting slogan ‘Jai Gaumata’ at Panjrapol Sanstha at Jalgaon, recently. They prayed for end to the global pandemic of Covid-19 and for the world peace.

This was a unique programme wherein the transgender community people participated and performed the religious rites. Gausevavrati Adv Vijay Kabra took efforts and guided transgender devotees about the rituals. Savita Jaan, Reshma Jaan, Archana Jaan, Kabaki Jaan, Tarana Jaan, Hina Jaan, Dolly Jaan, Saguna Jaan, Jaya Jaan, Adv Vijay Darji Sonar, Nitin Patil and others were present. All the Covid-19 protocols were adhered to and sarki-dhep, Chuni and others eatables were offered to Gau Mata.