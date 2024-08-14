Transglobal Carriers receives SIAM’s ‘Excellence Award’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Transglobal Carriers (P) Ltd was recently honoured with the prestigious "Excellence Award" from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in recognition of its outstanding achievements in new vehicle logistics.

Rajender Maheshwari, director of Transglobal Carriers said this award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence of our entire team.

“We are proud to be recognized among the best in the industry. This award reinforces our mission to provide safe, reliable, and efficient transportation solutions that exceed t customers' expectations and motivates us to continue innovating and pushing boundaries. We are grateful to our team, clients, and partners for their continuous support,” he added.