Transport Commissioner pays surpise visit to Karodi RTO office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar made a surprise visit to the premises of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Karodi on Thursday.

Officers and employees rushed here and there because of his sudden entry. The Transport Commissioner inspected the work of the new building and the Inspection and Certification (I and C) centre.

The RTO office building has been built on 11 acres of land in Karodi, some distance away from the city. The work in this building will start soon. The work of the 'I and C' centre, which will inspect vehicles using an automated system, is also underway at the same place.

Vivek Bhimanwar arrived in the city and inspected the premises at Karodi. RTO Vijay Kathole and other officials were present. Due to the visit by the Commissioner, it is expected that the inauguration ceremony will be held soon and the RTO office will start functioning in the new office.

Work to start soon in new building

Inspected the work of the new building and the ‘I and C’ centre. This work is going on smoothly. The work of the RTO office will start soon in the new building.

(Vivek Bhimanwar, Transport Commissioner)