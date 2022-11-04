Travel agency operator; one other commit suicide

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A travels company operator and one other committed suicide by hanging themselves. The cases of accidental deaths have been registered with Harsul and Pundliknagar police stations.

Harsul police said, Avinash Mohan Sapkal (32, Mhada Colony, Gokulnagar, Harsul) ran a travels agency. On Friday morning, he hanged himself where he was alone in the house.The nearby residents took him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. He is survived by his wife, two children and parents. The reason for suicide was not known.

Datta Jaggannath Wakale (41) hanged himself in his house in Vishrantinagar on Thursday evening. He was rushed to GMCH where the doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.