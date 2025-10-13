Travel anywhere by ST’; Diwali holiday travel now more affordable

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On the occasion of Diwali, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a significant fare reduction in its “Aavdel Tithe Kuthehi Pravas” (Travel Anywhere) pass scheme. The fares for MSRTC’s “Aavdel Tithe Pravas” passes have now been reduced by more than 25 percent of the total amount. These new rates came into effect from midnight of October 7. The State Transport Corporation has been running this scheme for passengers since 1988. During the Diwali season, ST travel is expected to become even more affordable.

Under the “Aavdel Tithe Pravas” scheme, passengers have two options: a 4-day pass and a 7-day pass. During this period, passengers can travel as much as they wish. The validity of the pass is counted in consecutive days from the date of activation.

New rates effective from October 7

The new rates have been implemented from October 7. Accordingly, the 4-day pass for ordinary buses will now cost ₹1,364. For children above 5 years and below 12 years, this pass will be available for ₹685. Similarly, the 7-day pass for adults will now be available for ₹2,382, and for children, the price is ₹1,194. In addition, separate rates apply for Shivshahi and E-buses.

How to get the pass

Passengers can get this pass at the reservation counter of the nearest ST bus station. By submitting valid identity proof and the required amount, passengers can obtain the pass immediately. Once issued, the pass remains valid for the specified duration.

Take advantage of the scheme

“The fares for the ‘Aavdel Tithe Kuthehi Pravas’ scheme passes have been reduced. Passengers should take advantage of this scheme and travel conveniently.”

— Santosh Ghane, Divisional Transport Officer