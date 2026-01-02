Travel bus safety concerns; Burnt bus inspected by RTO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Samruddhi Highway accident has raised fresh concerns over travel bus safety, prompting RTO officials to inspect the burnt bus. The bus did not overturn, preventing major casualties. Experts note that overcrowding, extra luggage, and rule violations (modifications) increase accident and fire risks, said RTO Vijay Kathole.

Reasons Buses Catch Fire:

• Technical faults in engine or short circuits

• Fuel tank or pipeline leaks

• Absence of on-board fire-fighting equipment

• Rule violations and negligence

Past Incidents:

• Jan 2023: Travel bus caught fire on Ahilyanagar Highway; no casualties, but over half the bus destroyed

• July 2023: Private bus from Nagpur to Pune crashed near Pimpalkhuta, Sindkhed Raja, Buldhana; 25 passengers died